Gareth Gates cuts loose ahead of Footloose tour stopping in Llandudno

POP IDOL star Gareth Gates takes on a new challenge as he joins a musical based on the hit 1980s film, Footloose.

The Pioneer spoke to the singer turned stage star, who will play Willard when the UK tour of Footloose: The Musical heads to Venue Cymru from June 5 to 10.

The production is based on the 1984 film which follows Ren McCormack - played in the film by Kevin Bacon - a city boy who has a challenge ahead of him when he moves to Bomont – where dancing has been banned. Gates’s character was originally played by the late Chris Penn in the movie.

Gareth Gates told the Pioneer his new role was ‘stretching’ him both physically and emotionally.

The 32-year-old said: “This time I am playing a comedy role. I have never played the comic before so that’s stretching me and I’m having to learn to dance.

“Touring lets you get to see the world (Footloose will also be going to Belgium and Asia after it’s UK stint) but it’s difficult when you’re away from family and I have a young daughter. But she likes watching me in everything I do and I think she’s going to be following in my footsteps.”

The musical will also feature Maureen Nolan, best known for her work with her sisters in The Nolans, who will be doubling up as Principle Clarke and Vi Moore. Joshua Dowen who has a range of stage experience including All or Nothing and will be playing Ren McCormack.

Gates added: “We’ve tried to keep it as close to the film as possible. There are a few original songs but we have much of the soundtrack from the film.

"I was born in 1984 which was when the film was released and growing up I was a big fan of the film and 80s music.”

Gareth Gates moved to musical theatre in 2008 – starring in A Spoonful of Stiles & Drewe and in 2009 replaced Lee Mead as Joseph in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat at the Adelphi Theatre in London for four months.

Gareth later joined the international tour of Les Miserables and has also stared in Legally Blonde and in the 2013 tour of Boogie Nights.

He was in Rhyl in Mad About Musicals around April 2016 and said he is looking forward to returning to the Welsh coast.

“I love North Wales and have done a few gigs up there. I am excited to be playing there. We always get a good reaction.”

In Gareth’s words Footloose is a ‘fun evening’ that everyone can ‘party along’ with. And you get to see me in a pair of gold hotpants! What more could you want?.”

To book tickets to see Footloose: The Musical at Venue Cymru from June 5 to 10 visit www.venuecymru.co.uk or phone the box office on 01492 872000.