Bangor's Irfon Williams dies following long battle with cancer

A BANGOR campaigner, “adored” husband and “proud” father of five who inspired thousands with his defiance in his battle against cancer has died.



Irfon Williams, 47, was who was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2014, died on Tuesday evening.



He had used his battle with cancer to raise awareness, highlight the plight of cancer patients in Wales and also raise funds for treatment.



He was married to Rebecca and had five children, Lois, 22, Owen, 19, Beca, 16, Sion Arwyn, seven, and Ianto Huw, six.



On Wednesday morning, Rebecca posted a moving statement about her husband on Facebook.



She wrote: “I am heartbroken to share the news that my adored husband Irfon passed away peacefully with me by his side.



“In his final weeks he has been nursed at home surrounded by those who love him.



“There has been no battle lost to cancer, his body became tired but his mind was as strong as ever until the end.

“Throughout, Irfon faced his illness with courage and dignity.



“As completely devastated as I am at losing my beloved husband I feel so, so fortunate and very proud to have been able to spend the last 10 happy years of my life with him.



“We were a solid devoted partnership, he has been my best friend, my biggest supporter and always made me feel completely adored.



“We lived life to the full whilst always laughing together. We have been lucky and found a stronger love than most find in a lifetime.”



Mr Williams had written a book detailing how he managed to cope with his illness.



Last year, he received the news that the cancer had spread to his lungs and abdomen, leaving him with only a quarter of his liver left.



Mr Williams became well known throughout Wales for his tireless work with his #HawliFyw (Fighting Chance) campaign, which won the right for cancer patients in Wales to have access to Cetuximab, a drug used to treat colon and rectal cancer.



He himself had to travel to England to access the drugs he needed to treat his cancer.



Claudia McVie, Tenovus Cancer Care chief executive, said: “After having to travel to England to access the cancer treatment he needed, Irfon worked tirelessly to make access to cancer drugs for patients in Wales fairer.



“As a result of his campaigning, patients in Wales can now access the receive the drug Cetuximab to treat bowel cancer, a legacy to be very proud of.



“His ethos of working to making things better for cancer patients in Wales is one that is shared by Tenovus Cancer Care, and one that we will continue to work towards.”



Irfon had set up 10k runs and marathons in Bangor and the surrounding area, including a Santa run in Menai Bridge to raise money for his campaign.



His charity work with #teamirfon for the North Wales Heath Board Charity, Awyr Las, recently hit the £150,000 mark – well beyond the initial target of £20,000.