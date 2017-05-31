Gwynedd youngster set to fly to USA for treatment

The family of a 12-year-old boy from Caernarfon are preparing to fly out to the US so he can receive specialist cancer treatment.

Kaiden Pritchard was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called rhabdomyosarcoma, after a lump, the size of a two pence piece, was found in his mouth back in March.

His father, Arwel, 31, and mother Hayley, 32, took him to casualty at Ysbyty Gwynedd, where he was underwent a biopsy.

Doctors removed the tumour and the family were given the diagnosis and Kaiden was treated at Alder Hey Liverpool.

The Ysgol Syr Hugh Owen pupil and his parents will now travel to Florida, on June 26 for proton radiotherapy before returning home on September 5.

Friends have been raising money to allow Kaiden’s parents to accompany him abroad.

Wetherspoons pub in Caernarfon hosted a fancy dress day while another venue held a quiz night. Ceryl Tindall-Jones, will be doing a 10-hour Spin Bike Challenge on June 11, and Beti Pierce is to run the Felinheli 10k on June 28.

Money is being raised for family and friends to provide Kaiden’s brothers Kian, 10, Konner, nine, and Kelt, seven - all pupils at Ysgol Maesincla, Caernarfon, with fun days out while their parents are in the US.

The gofundme page, organised by Leah Jones, has reached £2050, exceeding its £1,500 target.

Hayley, said: “We really hope that the long travel to America will be worth it.

“It’s a shame that we’re having to leave our other three boys at home because we will miss them so much while we’re gone, but if it means that Kaiden will get better then it will of course all be worth it in the end.

“I’d like to thank everyone who’s helped raise money towards Kaiden and towards the cost of us travelling.

“I know that some people are still setting up activities over the next month or so before we travel as well so I can’t say just how much we as a family are to them for being so generous.

“Everyone who has helped has been brilliant, so I’d like to thank them all from the bottom of my heart.”

To support the family visit the www.gofundme.com/ piggy-bank-i-kaiden-ai-deulu Go Fund Me page.