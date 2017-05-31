Holyhead chef jailed after being caught by police posing as 13-year-old girl

A web user accused of sexually explicit chat and sending a lewd snap and video of himself to an undercover police officer posing as a girl of 13 was jailed for 10 months.

Neil William Evans, 31, of Wian Street, Holyhead, Anglesey, a chef, had been unaware he was contacting an officer involved in a police social media "sting." In one post he had declared :"I could be locked up for talking to you."

He pleaded guilty at Caernarfon crown court to three counts of attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity.

Prosecuting barrister Matthew Curtis said Evans had used KiK last December to talk to "13-year-old Courtney." Evans lied that he was 23 and continued sexually explicit conversations, also on WhatsApp.

Mr Curtis said Evans mentioned a potential meeting although there was no charge involving this.

The prosecutor said Evans had searched online for girls aged 13 to 17, on KiK, and viewed eleven profiles.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke told Evans :"You truly believed you were in contact with a 13-year-old girl." He knew it was wrong to exchange sexual messages.

The judge said :"It's clear that your behaviour was persistent despite the initial reluctance of what you thought was a 13-year-old girl and this wasn't a one-off. You had been conducting searches of KiK for other girls as young as 13.

"These matters are so serious only an immediate custodial sentence is appropriate."

He must register as a sex offender for ten years and a sexual harm prevention order was made for the same period.

Elen Owen, defending, said although there was a remark about meeting it went no further than that. Evans had been in the grip of a serious addiction to cocaine at the time which he had overcome. She said :"The disinhibiting effect of the drug must have had a part to play."

Counsel added that he had been on the cusp of promotion and she urged the judge to impose a community order.