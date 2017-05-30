Caernarfon Town stalwart Austin to receive Appreciation Match honour

A CAERNARFON Town stalwart will be honoured for his services to the club with a special fixture.

Defender and former club captain Grahame Austin was forced to sit out last season due to an injury and has decided to hang up his boots.

The Canaries will be celebrating his illustrious career in the Welsh Pyramid System by welcoming Llangefni Town to the Oval on Saturday, July 8 (7.30pm).

The event will also include junior matches and various activities for the family.

Manager Iwan Williams, said: “I hate to admit it as I don't usually have any compliments for him, but he had such an influence on me personally and I looked up to him enormously. When you go to battle, you want Ozzie with you and this has probably been his one downfall given the seriousness of the injury he has sustained.

We still speak often and we still quarrel like we used to do as team mates, but for me, Ozzie was the one you looked at when the chips were down. He would tell people if they weren't pulling their weight and he would accept criticism as a captain.

“In my third game as manager of Caernarfon, I dropped Ozzie for our game away to Denbigh. He took it well, although he did tell me that it was the first time he had been dropped in his career of over 20 years.

“We look forward to welcoming Llangefni for this special match, as it is the club where Ozzie spent the majority of his career at. I've already promised him that I will also be coming on to grace the Oval with him one last time to help carry him through the game for a period as I did on numerous occasions during his brilliant career.”