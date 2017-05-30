Gower century gives Menai Bridge convincing Chirk win

A SUPERB century from wicketkeeper Jack Gower was the catalyst behind Menai Bridge’s nine-wicket win over newly promoted Chirk.

The early North Wales Premier Division pacesetters maintained their perfect start to the campaign after another impressive batting display, and Dion Holden’s side will attempt to make it seven wins from as many contests when they make the difficult trip to Denbigh.

Zach Ringrose got the home side off to a flyer in the field with the scalps of Nathan Aldridge (18), Chris Prichard (0) and Nick Flack (0), and the same bowler also removed Billy Swarbrick to end a devastating 12 over spell on 4-50.

Opener Gareth Partridge got the visitors back into the game with a superb knock of 80 before he was sent back to the pavilion off an Ashley Wood delivery, and the impressive Steve Kelshaw made 82 until he was trapped lbw off a Paul Lucas ball.

The bowler added to his list of victims with three lower order wickets in the form of skipper Andrew Swarbrick (0), James Carter (25) and Wynn Jones (0) to finish with figures of 4-50 as the away side were all our for 247.

Another dominate display at the crease ensured the title favourites reached their target with minimal fuss, with opener Holden continuing his fine form with a quick-fire 77 from 69 balls to set them on their way.

That was the only wicket they would lose as Gower smashed an extraordinary 21 boundaries to end the day unbeaten on 114, while Danny Creek aided his side’s cause with a 48 not out as the home side secured their triumph for the loss of one wicket after 35 overs.