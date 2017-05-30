In-form Bangor claim victory at Brymbo

IN-FORM Bangor kept pace with North Wales Premier Division leaders Menai Bridge with a five-wicket victory at Brymbo.

Rob Marshall’s side turned in another polished display to emerge with another comfortable victory, and they will look to close the nine-point gap at the top when they host Llanrwst on Saturday.

Bowler Andy Williams got the visitors off to a strong start when he disposed of the opening pair of Dafydd Rhys and Ben Roberts for nine and 16, before overseas star Francois Mostert helped himself to the wickets of Conner Davies (20) and Gareth Pugh (15) on his way to figures of 4-44 from 11 overs.

The home resistance came in the form of Mohamed Jayman, who produced no fewer than 12 boundaries on his way to 68 before he was eventually despatched after playing a Zain Anwar delivery into the hands of Jamie Davies.

The same bowler was also on hand to take out the dangerous duo of Jonny Lister and Daniel Parry for a combined eight runs as the hosts ended their innings on 214 all out from 49 overs.

Despite losing opener Sion Evans to a Daniel Parry delivery for seven early on, steady knocks from David Winter (39) and Nadeem Rehman steadied the Bangor ship as they got ever closer to their target.

Further double-figure scores from Mostert (33), Marshall (24*) and Matty Haswell (22) saw them take control, and an unbeaten 33 from 41 balls from Idrees Ijaz was enough to ensure the away side reached their required total for the loss of five wickets after 44 overs of play.