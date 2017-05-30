Gibbs steps down as Glantraeth boss

GLANTRAETH boss Warren Gibbs has announced his departure from the club.

The double-winning manager has cited personal reasons as a prominent reason for leaving the post, which meant he could “not make the commitment he felt was needed” ahead of the new campaign.

The departing Gibbs also emphasised his decision had nothing to do with the club not being able to accept promotion and he had no plans to go into management elsewhere.

A club spokesman, said: “The club are indebted to Warren for the tremendous success he has brought to Glantraeth during his three seasons in charge and the great team spirit he created amongst the squad. The search for his replacement has already begun.”

Gibbs told Y Clwb Pel Droed: “Due to personal circumstances that meant I couldn’t commit the time the club deserve, I’ve decided to step down as manager of Glantraeth FC.

“Having strong family connections to the area and also with my mum lay to rest not far from the ground I jumped at the chance to take on the job as manager of the club so it’s with a heavy heart I leave.

“I just want to thank Neil Hughes and Sion Roberts who I couldn’t have done the job without, every single player that’s played for us the last few years, all the committee members who have been so supportive with me and all supporters/people connected to the club.

“I had great memories playing for the club and even better ones as manager.”