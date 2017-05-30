Veteran forward Griffiths joins Caernarfon Town

CAERNARFON Town boss Iwan Williams has added more firepower to his squad with the capture of Mark Griffiths from Caersws.

The forward becomes the Cofis’ third summer signing and is a proven goalscorer in the Pyramid System as the Canaries look to regain their Huws Gray Alliance crown after being dethroned by Prestatyn Town this season.

Williams, said: “Mark for me is up there as one of the best strikers in the league. Having played with him in my last full season as a player at Caersws I know exactly the qualities he has and what he will bring to this football club.

“He’s a striker with Welsh Premier League experience having played at Newtown before returning to help a struggling Caersws side beat relegation by scoring twelve goals in thirteen appearances at the back end of last season.

“He’s a different type of striker to what we already have at the club in the sense that he plays off the shoulder and looks to run in behind. His work ethic is tremendous and is something I admire within players and I know the Caernarfon Town supporters will take to him given his work rate and willingness to battle.

“This is another huge signing for the club I’m excited to be working with Mark as we continue to build and prepare for the difficult task ahead of us.

“All three signings thus far have experience, professionalism and endeavour which means I’ve now managed to add an experienced spine to those already agreeing to stay and I’m really happy with the way the squad is developing.”