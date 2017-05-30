Bangor City secure three-year Kappa kit deal

BANGOR City have announced a three-year kit sponsorship deal with iconic Italian sportswear specialist Kappa

The agreement will cover City’s football Academy, Girls/Ladies, reserves, development and first team squads.

Current shirt sponsor Vaughan Sports Management will also be substantially increasing their sponsorship extending across all teams affiliated with the Citizens.

James Lees, Bangor City commercial director, said: “We are delighted that Vaughan Sports Management have committed to their continued support of Bangor City FC.

“The sponsorship has enabled all Bangor City junior teams to be supplied with and wear the new Kappa kit similar to the one worn by the First Team.

“As part of the sponsorship deal the shirts worn by the junior teams will bear the Vaughan Sports Management company logo throughout the season.”

The Citizens will debut the new kit at the V9 Academy tournament at the Etihad Training Complex in Manchester on Friday, June 9, followed by a visit to Irish Cup finalists Coleraine on Saturday 17.

They will then compete in the UEFA Europa League qualifying rounds in late June and early July before embarking on the latest Welsh Premier League campaign in August.

A release date for the sales launch of the new kit will be announced in the coming weeks.

Dave Kay, Team Sports, Kappa UK, added: “Bangor will be Kappa’s first club in the Welsh Premier League and we are delighted to have signed such a progressive team who will be competing in the UEFA Europa League next season.

“With their rich history and proud fan base they are a natural fit alongside our stable of teams such as Leeds United, Wigan Athletic, Bury FC, Glentoran FC and Crusaders to name a few as well as our International teams such as Napoli and Torino."