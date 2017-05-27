RGC stars honoured at annual Presentation Evening

RGC celebrated their sensational debut top flight season at their annual Presentation Evening.

The event, which was held on Friday, May 26, was open to fans and featured a host of prizes as recognition for their wonderful efforts this term.

Talented back Tom Hughes picked up two accolades in the form of Players’ and Supporters’ Player of the Year, while New Zealand sensation Jacob Botica picked up the Player of the Year crown.

Rydal Penrhos School pupil and Wales U18 international Dan Owen was acknowledged with the RGC Academy Player of the Year honour, after making a number of impressive senior appearances for the WRU National Cup winners.

Pacey winger Sam Jones was given Try of the Year for his sublime solo effort against Merthyr, and another ex-Academy star Mei Parry won the Community Player of the Year.