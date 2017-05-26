Armed police deployed to Holyhead Port after threat level raised to critical

The move follows the Manchester Arena suicide bombing, and is as part of North Wales Police’s response to Operation Temperer.

Armed personnel will overtly patrol the area around the port, which is a major transport and communication link into North Wales.

North Wales Police Assistant Chief Constable Richard Debicki said: “Following yesterday’s raising of the national threat level to ‘critical’ we have implemented part of our planned and rehearsed response which has involved the deployment of armed North Wales Police personnel to Holyhead Port.

"This action forms part of our increased visible and armed presence at key locations.”

Armed personnel will overtly patrol to provide reassurance to the travelling public and to deter and disrupt potential terrorist activity.

Armed officers already deploy at the port, but we are increasing our levels of dedicated resource in response to the move to ‘critical’. Increased patrols and visits, including armed officers, are also taking place throughout the region.”

“We are continuing to work with our Policing and Counter Terrorism partners throughout the UK in both investigating the Manchester attack and gathering intelligence to prevent further attacks and keep all our communities safe,” he added.

“We are also working closely and regularly with our emergency service, Local Authority partners and indeed local communities and all with the same goal, to keep you, to keep all of us, safe.”

“In the meantime, our advice remains the same, please stay alert but not alarmed and report any suspicious incidents immediately. The police stand together with all communities in the UK. This is a time for us all to unite against those who seek, through violence and extremism, to intimidate or cause fear.

”The events of this week reinforce the need for us all to remain vigilant. We urge the public to be alert, but not alarmed and to report anything suspicious to the confidential anti-Terrorist Hotline on 0800 789 321. In an emergency always call 999.”