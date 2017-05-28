Hospital Welsh language scheme helps people with dementia

A BANGOR dementia sufferer has praised a hospital scheme which allows people to be identified as Welsh speakers.

Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board’s Welsh Language team developed the scheme which helps staff identify Welsh speaking dementia patients on wards.

Dementia has been highlighted as part of the Welsh Government’s Framework for improving Welsh language services in health, social services and social care.

The scheme is an ‘opt-in’ system and those who do, have a magnet indicating they are ‘Welsh speaking’ placed above their bed to ensure staff are aware that these patients prefer to receive services and care in Welsh.

Iorys Griffith, 87, who was diagnosed with dementia a number of years ago, has benefitted from the new scheme during his time as a patient on Ysbyty Gwynedd’s Hebog Ward.

He said: “The nurses are wonderful on the ward and I think it’s great that they have brought in this new scheme to identify who is a Welsh speaker.”

Mr Griffith’s wife, Helen, said: “Being able to communicate with others in your own language whilst you are in hospital or undergoing any treatment is so important.

“We are lucky that we have nurses here in Ysbyty Gwynedd that can speak Welsh and this has really benefitted the quality of care my husband has received.

“This scheme which has been introduced is fantastic, it will benefit so many other patients who come to the hospital, especially some from rural areas such as the Llyn Peninsula.

Acute dementia clinical nurse specialist Delyth Thomas, said: “communicating with a person who’s first and preferred language is Welsh is essential”.

She said: “This new scheme requires a proactive approach by all staff to ensure that the Welsh language needs are identified as an integral part of safe, high quality person centred care.

“Language sensitivity ensures that individual needs are understood and treated with dignity and respect.

“Communicating in Welsh is particularly important for vulnerable individuals whose first language is Welsh, such as individuals living with dementia admitted into the acute hospital setting.

“An admission into hospital can be distressing for any person but in particular for individuals living with dementia due to the unfamiliarity and at times noisy environment.”

Eleri Hughes-Jones, head of Welsh language services, said: “It is important to recognise the concept of language need in improving the quality of care.”