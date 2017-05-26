Slimmed down Wylfa plan requiring 2,000 fewer jobs revealed

A SMALLER, more streamlined nuclear power station requiring 2000 fewer construction jobs for Anglesey could be on the cards if new design plans for Wylfa Newydd meet approval.

Horizon Nuclear Power is presenting its plans for a more compact power station which needs fewer buildings, as part of the new phase of multi-million pound Anglesey project.

However, at the peak of its construction, it is still anticipated that Wylfa Newydd will need around 8,000 people, of which about a minimum of a quarter is anticipated would be local.

People are being asked to give their views, at libraries and other locations across the island, as Horizon launches its third formal consultation, from Wednesday, May 24 until June 22.

Key changes include fewer buildings – requiring fewer builders – and more facilities being shared between the twin reactors, instead of having individual builds for each one.

Also suggested is a single, temporary workers’ accommodation campus with up to 4,000 beds at the construction site, near Cemaes, a Welsh language and culture co-ordinator, the development of an employment and skills service and a tourism and marketing programme.

There is also a proposed funding programme to support all five secondary schools on the island and plans to build affordable housing, initially in the area around the station and in Amlwch.

Duncan Hawthorne chief executive of Horizon Nuclear Power, said: “In this consultation we’re focusing on the areas that have changed or where there are new proposals.

“To make this project the best it can be it must be investable, ‘constructable’, and deliver a world-leading operating power station.

“The changes we’re proposing will enable us to streamline our construction schedule, reduce the number of construction workers we need to bring in and temporarily house and cut the number of development sites we need.

We remain absolutely committed to being a good neighbour to the north Anglesey communities.”

However, opposition group PAWB (People Against Wylfa B) said in a statement: “The latest announcement by Horizon about cutting construction costs for two possible huge new nuclear reactors at Wylfa does not ease concerns.

“If anything, the concerns about safety are even greater.

“What corners would Horizon be ready to cut and compromise safety? As absent as usual from the Horizon announcement is any reference to establishing a radioactive waste dump on the site for the doubly-hot and doubly-radioactive nuclear waste produced by the two huge new reactors.”

But Horizon spokesman Richard Foxhall said: “We dispute figures suggested by PAWB. They say 160 years for nuclear waste to be stored, but it is lower – at 140 years – and we are working to reduce this proposed period of time.”

Horizon public exhibitions will take plac on: Saturday, May 27, 10am-1pm, Llangefni Town Hall; Tuesday, May 30, 1pm-7pm, Llanfaethlu Village Hall; Wednesday, May 31, 1pm-7pm, The Valley Anglesey; Friday, June 2, 1pm-7pm, Cemaes Village Hall; Saturday, June 3, 10am-1pm, Amlwch Memorial Hall; Saturday, June 10, 10am-1pm; Rhosybol Community Centre, Yr Ysgol, Monday, June 19, 1pm-7pm, Cemaes Village Hall.