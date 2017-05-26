A DECISION to buy a T-shirt before the Ariana Grande concert on Monday instead of after the show may have saved the lives of a 12-year-old Bangor girl and her mum.

>body_text< Local councillor Nigel Pickavance’s daughter Sadie and her mum, Vicky, were at the Manchester Arena where 22 people died and 64 were injured by a suicide bombing as spectators made their way out the venue shortly after 10.30pm.

>body_text<Speaking on Facebook, Cllr Pickavance, a Bangor City and Gwynedd County Council member for the Marchog ward, said: “Thank God Sadie decided to go to the foyer to get her T-shirt before the concert and not at the end, like they planned.

>body_text<“Could have been a different story. They were amongst the lucky ones. Our hearts go out to those injured and the sad loss of so many lives.”

>body_text<Shortly before the tragedy, Cllr Pickavance, who lives in Kingsley Avenue, Maesgeirchen, had posted a picture of Ariana Grande saying: “Hope Sadie enjoys her first concert tonight x”

>body_text<But, as events unfolded he later posted: “JUST HEARD FROM VICKY AND SADIE. THEY ARE BOTH FINE BUT VERY SHAKEN UP. SAFE BACK IN THE HOTEL. Thank you for messages x.”

>body_text<At 1.40am on Tuesday, he added: “Can’t cope with all this coming out of Manchester. Worried sick about my girls so going to get them.”

>body_text<Then at 6.16am on Tuesday, having brought his wife and daughter home, he reassured family and friends, who by then were posting dozens of messages of support.

>body_text<He posted: “Vicky and Sadie home safe and sound ! Vic says thank you for all the nice words. x”

>body_text< Yesterday, Mr Pickavance praised the people of Manchester, including Muslim faith taxi drivers who helped survivors.

>body_text<He said: “From what Vicky was telling me last night, I have to say what beautiful, kind, helpful, loving people they are in Manchester... a strong community at a difficult time.

>body_text<“Love will overcome the hate and peace will overcome the violence. Whist there’s so much negativity and hate surrounding the recent events, remember this: the staff at the Arena were wonderful with Vicky and Sadie and were very helpful and professional.”

>body_text<Bangor faith leaders – Christian and Muslim – have made a joint statement in response to send “thoughts and prayers” to all affected.

>body_text<Gerald Williams, of the Baha’i faith; North Wales Police chaplain the Very Rev Kathy Jones, Dean of Bangor; and Mirazam Khan, Imam of the Bangor Islamic Centre, said: “Our hearts go out to the families who have lost the life of a loved one, as well as those who have been injured.

>body_text<“We hope that the anger and outrage resulting from this attack on innocent people may eventually lead to greater efforts to stamp out violence in our country and in our world.’

>body_text<Opera star Sioned Terry, who is originally from Bethel and now lives in Kinmel Bay, was also caught up in the attack with her daughter, Nel.

>body_text<Writing on Twitter, she said: ”Nel and I were given a place to stay with a wonderful and kind family. Strangers then, not so now.

>body_text<“Thank you all so much for your messages. Nel and I are very shaken but fine. Heartbroken for all those devastated lives and lives lost.”