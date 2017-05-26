Bangor family caught up in Manchester bomb drama

A DECISION to buy a T-shirt before the Ariana Grande concert on Monday instead of after the show may have saved the lives of a 12-year-old Bangor girl and her mum.

Local councillor Nigel Pickavance’s daughter Sadie and her mum, Vicky, were at the Manchester Arena where 22 people died and 64 were injured by a suicide bombing as spectators made their way out the venue shortly after 10.30pm.

Speaking on Facebook, Cllr Pickavance, a Bangor City and Gwynedd County Council member for the Marchog ward, said: “Thank God Sadie decided to go to the foyer to get her T-shirt before the concert and not at the end, like they planned.

“Could have been a different story. They were amongst the lucky ones. Our hearts go out to those injured and the sad loss of so many lives.”

Shortly before the tragedy, Cllr Pickavance, who lives in Kingsley Avenue, Maesgeirchen, had posted a picture of Ariana Grande saying: “Hope Sadie enjoys her first concert tonight x”

But, as events unfolded he later posted: “JUST HEARD FROM VICKY AND SADIE. THEY ARE BOTH FINE BUT VERY SHAKEN UP. SAFE BACK IN THE HOTEL. Thank you for messages x.”

At 1.40am on Tuesday, he added: “Can’t cope with all this coming out of Manchester. Worried sick about my girls so going to get them.”

Then at 6.16am on Tuesday, having brought his wife and daughter home, he reassured family and friends, who by then were posting dozens of messages of support.

He posted: “Vicky and Sadie home safe and sound ! Vic says thank you for all the nice words. x”

Yesterday, Mr Pickavance praised the people of Manchester, including Muslim faith taxi drivers who helped survivors.

He said: “From what Vicky was telling me last night, I have to say what beautiful, kind, helpful, loving people they are in Manchester... a strong community at a difficult time.

“Love will overcome the hate and peace will overcome the violence. Whist there’s so much negativity and hate surrounding the recent events, remember this: the staff at the Arena were wonderful with Vicky and Sadie and were very helpful and professional.”

Bangor faith leaders – Christian and Muslim – have made a joint statement in response to send “thoughts and prayers” to all affected.

Gerald Williams, of the Baha’i faith; North Wales Police chaplain the Very Rev Kathy Jones, Dean of Bangor; and Mirazam Khan, Imam of the Bangor Islamic Centre, said: “Our hearts go out to the families who have lost the life of a loved one, as well as those who have been injured.

“We hope that the anger and outrage resulting from this attack on innocent people may eventually lead to greater efforts to stamp out violence in our country and in our world.’

Opera star Sioned Terry, who is originally from Bethel and now lives in Kinmel Bay, was also caught up in the attack with her daughter, Nel.

Writing on Twitter, she said: ”Nel and I were given a place to stay with a wonderful and kind family. Strangers then, not so now.

“Thank you all so much for your messages. Nel and I are very shaken but fine. Heartbroken for all those devastated lives and lives lost.”

