Altan to play in Bangor as part of its 30th anniversary tour

AWARD-winning traditional Irish band Altan will visit Bangor as part of its 30th anniversary tour on Friday, May 26

The band will perform at 8pm, in the Bryn Terfel Theatre at Pontio.

The band's music ranges from the most sensitive and touching ancient ballads all the way to energetic foot-tapping reels and jigs.

They have performed at some of the most famous venues in the world, including the Royal Albert Hall, Sydney Opera House and Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

Over their time the band has collaborated with the likes of American folk music performer Tim O’Brien and Fairground Attraction lead singer Eddi Reader. The 30th anniversary tour will feature fan favourites from the band’s long career in music.

Elen ap Robert, Pontio’s artistic director, said: “We’ve enjoyed great evenings at our folk music performances over the last year and we look forward to another special evening in the company of Altan.”

Tickets cost £16/£13 and are available at www.pontio.co.uk or 01248 382828.