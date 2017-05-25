Police positioned at key locations cross North Wales following Manchester attack

POLICE will be positioned at key locations across North Wales in order to reassure residents following the Manchester terror attack.

In the aftermath of Monday’s attack the Home Office have raised the threat level to ‘critical’ and the nationally agreed and implemented Operation Temperer activated.

Across the UK Police will increase patrols at key locations and large public gatherings supported where appropriate by police firearms officers and military personnel with the intention of deterring, disrupting and preventing terrorist activity and providing public re-assurance. The public should be reassured by this and not alarmed. It is designed to ensure more armed police officers are available to be deployed.

Residents are also being reassured that reports of hate crime will be taken seriously.

North Wales Police Assistant Chief Constable Richard Debicki said: "Following such an horrific attack it’s both natural and understandable that local communities look to their Police and other emergency services for reassurance and support.

“Raising the national threat level to critical will be evident locally in the increased number of Police personnel, particularly armed officers visible but it will not change our style of Policing which remains, open, approachable and as part of our local communities.

“For operational reasons NWP are not revealing the specific locations subject to additional patrols. Our message remains the same, and that is to be alert but not alarmed and report any suspicious activity immediately.

“Part of Operation Temperer involves the deployment of HM Armed Forces. At this time there are no plans to deploy armed forces personnel in north Wales.

“Also at this time there is no specific threat towards north Wales however it’s vital we all remain vigilant. We continue to work closely and regularly with Greater Manchester Police, national Counter Terrorism Units and other partners and will continue to monitor the situation.

“The increased Police presence will continue until the threat diminishes. We stand together with our communities and our advice is to remain alert but not alarmed and if you see anything suspicious call 999 immediately.

“In the coming days and weeks, and together with our emergency service and Local Authority partners, local community groups and key representatives we will be reviewing upcoming planned events and other gatherings to consider the most appropriate and practical course of action.

“The investigation into Monday night’s attack in Manchester continues. It appears a number of young people and families from the region will have been present and witnessed the events unfold. We are meeting with our Health Service partners and others to identify those individuals to ensure they received the appropriate support and counselling. Those who attended the concert from the region are also potential witnesses and I’d urge they make contact with Police to assist the overall investigation. Our thoughts and prayers remain with all those families affected by this awful event.”

Constable Debicki added: “We are aware that following attacks such as this, there can be an increase in hate crimes.

“To date there has been no increase in North Wales and over the coming days and weeks we will reach out to reassure and strengthen bonds with the communities we serve. We have already met with key figures to personally provide that reassurance and presence.

“There can never be any excuse for hate crime in any shape or form and this criminality will not be tolerated. More than ever in these uncertain times we want anyone who may be subjected to hate crime to feel confident in the belief that we’ll take your reports seriously, protect you and make sure you get all the support you need.”

“To effectively combat terrorism the police, businesses, government and all communities need to work together. The events of this week reinforce the need for us all to remain vigilant.

“We urge the public to be alert, but not alarmed and to report anything suspicious to the confidential anti-Terrorist Hotline on 0800 789 321. In an emergency always call 999.”