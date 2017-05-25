Colwyn Bay school and Llandudno FC to hold charity match for Manchester Terror Attack victims

A COLWYN Bay school will take on Llandudno FC Legends in a special charity football match.

The event will take place on Friday, June 16 at the Giant Hospitality Stadium, Llandudno and is set to kick-off at 7.45pm.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Penny Appeal, who are raising money for the victims and those affected by the Manchester Terror Attack this week.

Both sets of players are working hard to raise as much as possible for victims of the atrocity, which sent shockwaves through the country on Monday, May 22.

The Rydal Penrhos staff side come into the game in good form, having secured a resounding 6-1 win in the annual Leavers’ match with Upper Sixth Form pupils, thanks to goals from Nick Sissons (2), Craig Stock (2), Pete Lavery and Stephen O’Neill.

Communications Assistant Dean Jones, who has organised the event in association with Llandudno FC, said: “You could not help but to have been affected by the shocking scenes in Manchester over the past few days, and as a school we wanted to do something to help those in need.

“Llandudno have been great in the organising of this fixture at short notice, and hopefully we can raise a considerable amount when it’s all said and done.

“Please give what you can to what we believe to be a very deserving cause, and our thoughts go out to everyone who was affected by this atrocity.”