Manchester terror attack: Suicide bomber named as 22-year-old Salman Abedi

Published date: 23 May 2017
Published by: Staff reporter
Read more articles by Staff reporter Email reporter

 

The suicide bomber who brought carnage to the Manchester Arena has been named as Salman Abedi.

Police confirmed his name after armed officers carried out a dramatic raid on the redbrick semi in south Manchester where the 22-year-old was registered as living.

Greater Manchester Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said detectives were working to establish whether Abedi, whose attack left 22 people dead, including an eight-year-old girl, was working alone.

He said: "I can confirm that the man suspected of carrying out last night's atrocity has been named as 22-year-old Salman Abedi.

"However, he has not yet been formally identified and I wouldn't wish, therefore, to comment further.

"The priority remains to establish whether he was acting alone or as part of a network."

Residents of Elsmore Road in Fallowfield where he lived described being ordered to remain indoors as more than 20 officers, all armed, swooped on the house, carrying out a controlled explosion on the front door.

Elsewhere in south Manchester, the first arrest was made in connection with the inquiry when a 23-year-old man was detained near a Morrisons in Chorlton.

