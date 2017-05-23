Dolgellau suffer first defeat with Northop reverse

DOLGELLAU were unable to maintain their unbeaten start as they suffered a seven-wicket loss at Northop.

The North Wales Division One side fell out of the promotion places after their first defeat in five outings, and they will look to put things right this Saturday when they host Pontblyddyn.

A steady start was made by the visitors in difficult conditions, with the opening pair of Gareth Lanagan and Sion Francis making 19 and 39 before they were both ousted from the crease by Ben Beaver.

Stuart Evans took a mammoth 66 balls to reach just 19, while bowler Mark Poynton was in ruthless form to claim the wickets of Mark Edmonson (5), skipper Greg Smithies (4) and Eric Herbert, who smashed 75 off just 43 delivers before he was caught and bowled.

No other batsman managed to make it into double figures as they away side set a target of 194-9 from their reduced 35 overs.

The hosts wasted no time in turning the game on its head courtesy of a sensational unbeaten century from Darren Williams, who produced a number of classy shots on his way to 17 boundaries and 104 not out.

Williams’ knock proved to be the difference between the two sides, and despite Edmonson’s two wickets for the loss of 59 runs a knock of 37 not out from Matthew Williams was enough to get the home side over the line after 32 overs.