In-form Bangor keep pressure on leaders with Connah's Qusy success

IN-FORM Bangor produced another stunning display to record an eight-wicket triumph at Connah’s Quay.

The title challengers remain in second spot in the North Wales Premier Division standings after their fourth win in five contests, and they will look to close the gap this Saturday when they travel to Brymbo.

The visitors made a strong start in the field when Francois Mostert claimed three important wickets in quick succession after disposing of opener Thomas Hooser (3), David Fox (4) and the dangerous Martin Burger (0) on his way to figures of 3-13 from eight overs.

He was aided by the performance of Gareth Edwards, who took the scalps of Darren Jones and Richard Smith for one and a duck respectively to end on 2-19, while Nadeem Rehman also helped himself to a pair of wickets in the form of Ryan Holloway (25) and Kieran Coppack (1) for the loss of 20 runs.

Double figure scores from skipper Darren Leach (15) and Brendan Bezuidenhout (16*) ensured the home side set a target of 127-8 from their reduced 35 overs.

Despite losing opener Sion Evans and Rehman for 22 and 10 early on, the visitors saw of the remainder of the innings in comfortable fashion, losing no further batsmen in the process.

David Winter proved to be the star of the show on his way to an unbeaten 75 off 102 deliveries, while Mostert took his tally for the season to 232 (116 average) with a knock of 16 not out to secure victory after 32 overs of play.