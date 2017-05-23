Title chasing Menai Bridge stay perfect after narrow Hawarden Park win

TITLE chasing Menai Bridge remain unbeaten after a narrow 17-run win over Hawarden Park.

Dion Holden’s side were made to work hard for their victory to maintain their 100 per cent start to the North Wales Premier Division campaign, and they will look to make it six wins from as many games when they host Chirk on Saturday.

The home side began their time at the crease in positive fashion with Jack Gower making 21 before he stretched for a Campbell Marr delivery which fell into the hands of Wesley Sleep.

The same bowler was on hand to despatch Gethin Roberts after he made 25, while he also removed Gethin Long (1), Sion Riley (0) and Zach Ringrose (0) on his way to figures of 5-66 from an impressive 12 over spell.

Bridge managed to post a respectable total thanks to the efforts of Arwel Thomas and Robbie Jones, who hit 39 and 44 not out respectively, but the skipper’s sensational knock turned the game in their favour just at the right time.

Holden was once again a formidable presence and fell just six shy of his century from 141 deliveries as the home side set a target of 238-8 from 50 overs.

A five wicket haul from Gerallt Jones for the loss of just 40 runs provided the platform to victory, while Ashley Wood also finished with figures of 2-10 from ten overs in another restrictive spell.

A nervy ending was assured thanks to half centuries from Marr (66*) and Ian Martin (50), but it was not enough to give the away side an unlikely triumph as they ended their allotted 50 overs on 221-9 to secure another victory for the championship contenders, who are now nine points clear of second placed Bangor.