Stars commit to Bangor City as retained list announced

BANGOR City’s squad is starting to take shape after the club revealed its retained list for the upcoming campaign.

The Citizens have managed to secure the extensions of ten of their current squad members, while Gary Taylor-Fletcher, Damien Allen and Connor Roberts are still under contract.

Top scorer Dan Nardiello will remain at the Bangor University Stadium, where he will be joined by the talented duo of Danny Gossett and Dean Rittenberg, who all impressed considerably throughout the season.

Also agreeing deals are Gary Roberts, Laurence Wilson, Anthony Miley, Paul Connolly, Sion Edwards, Cai Owen and Rodrigo Branco.

The future of star man Henry Jones is still up in the air, but City have offered him a bumper new deal to remain at the club as they look to mount a title charge next term.

Both Yalany Baio and Matthew Hall are also weighing up new deals, while Sergio Uyi and Christoph Azimale have been released.

A club spokesman, said: “Bangor City FC thanks all the players for their services during the 2016/17 season and wish those leaving the club the best of luck for the future.”