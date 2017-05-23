Holyhead Hotspur captain Rhys Roberts makes shock Caernarfon Town switch

CAERNARFON Town have made another huge signing as they look to secure promotion next season.

The Canaries have confirmed the arrival of defender Rhys Roberts, who arrives from neighbours Holyhead Hotspur.

The talented stopper, who captained the Harbourmen last term, becomes manager Iwan Williams’ second signing of the summer following the acquisition of Gareth Evans from Llandudno.

He said: “Rhys is one of the most professional of footballers I’ve shared a dressing room with, and, having been captain at nearly every club he’s been at, it’s safe to say that his attitude is second to none.

“He’s a commanding centre half who can mix it with the most physical of strikers. He’s left footed so can offer us balance also which is something we haven’t had since losing Grahame Austin through a long term back injury.

“Rhys has played at the highest level, representing Porthmadog and Airbus before joining Holyhead where he was a mainstay for three years.

“With Gaz Evans having signed last week and Rhys now joining us, I know that we’ll benefit massively from their experience and professionalism next season.”