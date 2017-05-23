Bangor City given Denbigh Town test in Nathaniel MG Cup

BANGOR City have been handed a home draw in the first stage of the Nathaniel MG Cup.

The Citizens will host second tier side Denbigh Town, who have gone from strength-to-strength in recent months under talented young manager Eddie Maurice-Jones.

In what is arguably the tie of the round, Caernarfon Town travel to the Giant Hospitality Stadium to take on Welsh Premier League side Llandudno, which pits former Tudno assistant manager Sean Eardley and midfield Gareth Evans against their old club at the earliest opportunity.

Campbell Harrison’s Holyhead Hotspur have been handed an all Huws Gray Alliance clash with fancied Porthmadog.

Prestatyn Town will make the short trip to Johnny Haseldin’s Holywell Town in the North East regional stage of the tournament, with the Huws Gray Alliance champions having secured a double over their rivals during their promotion campaign.

Relegated Rhyl will host Flint Town United in the same section of the draw, with the Silkmen expected to be among the challengers for the second-tier crown alongside Niall McGuinness’ side next term.

Full draw: Bala Town v Newtown AFC, Caersws v Aberystwyth Town, Airbus UK Broughton v Cefn Druids, Holywell Town v Prestatyn Town, Rhyl v Flint Town United, Bangor City v Denbigh Town, Llandudno v Caernarfon Town, Porthmadog v Holyhead Hotspur.