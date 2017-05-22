Funeral to be held for Colwyn Bay woman, 22, killed in Abersoch tractor tragedy

THE funeral of a Colwyn Bay woman who died following a tractor accident is due to take place on Friday.



The service for Chloe Farrell, 22 who was killed after a tractor turned over in Abersoch on Friday, May 12, will take place at Rydal Penrhos’ St John’s Church at 11am and is open to everyone that knew Chloe.



Chloe, daughter to Karen, sister to Brad, Laura and Dan and stepdaughter to David was a Rydal Penrhos pupil.



Simon Smith, Rydal Penrhos headmaster, said: “It was with great sadness that we learned of Chloe’s tragic death in an apparent work-related accident at a resort in Abersoch.



“Chloe joined the school in year nine, in Payne House, and was in the words of one member of staff ‘a delightful young woman; sensitive and kind. She thoroughly enjoyed her time in school and was very popular with both her peers and staff’.



“Chloe, particularly, enjoyed her sport including hockey and netball and left in to continue her studies in this field. Chloe’s friends, family and all who knew her both in and out of the Rydal Penrhos community are in our thoughts and prayers at this time.”