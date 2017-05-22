Pylon on the pressure... 600 sign petition fighting National Grid's Anglesey plan

CAMPAIGNERS fighting plans to site overhead electricity pylons on Anglesey have gathered a petition against the proposals ahead of a public meeting later this month.

The Anglesey Says No To Pylons Group says National Grid’s planned second run of pylons would destroy homes, health and lives and could ruin the island’s heritage and tourism industry.

The group, which has received support from retailers in Llangefni, has been petitioning at the Benllech and Mona car boot sales.

It has gathered nearly 600 signatures so far and will host the public meeting at Tre-Ysgawen Hall, on Wednesday, May 31 at 8pm.

Protesters claim the pylons will affect people’s homes and holiday let properties by reducing their value and will put off tourists.

Campaigner Cheryl Weaver, of Capel Coch, said: “We’ve been going to boot sales every weekend and we are getting a lot of support from locals and tourists.

“No one wants the overhead pylons. The feedback from tourists is they would go else where for holidays. The impact on Anglesey will be devastating.

“We are trying to raise awareness of what the National Grid is trying to do. They don’t listen. They don’t care. Some people are afraid to speak out, but people need to know this is happening in villages up and down Anglesey.”

Cheryl’s own home, which she shares with husband, John, will be one of the properties affected and she is worried about the potential effect on her health and the value of her home.

She added: “There is already one pylon by us. We will be stuck between two pylons if the plans go ahead.

“The National Grid plan wants to effectively trap us in the middle of a magnetic field.

“It could affect our health and wellbeing, depreciate the value of our home and blight our village.

“Anglesey is rich in heritage and culture that could be destroyed and I fear pylons may even cause a greater risk of cancer.”

She said: “We’ve had a lot of support from businesses. We’re very grateful.

“We want everyone to join us. We are not anti-Wylfa.

“We just want cables buried or to go ‘sub-sea’.”

However, Jeanette Unsworth from the National Grid, said: “We have undertaken extensive public consultation on our proposals to connect Wylfa into our network.

“We’re continuing to review our proposals following our consultation last year, looking at what local communities and specialist bodies told us.

“We do recognise that people have concerns about the second line and we’re working hard to see if we can reduce effects further.

“Our aim is to keep the effects on Anglesey and Gwynedd as low as we can while also meeting important environmental, technical and cost requirements placed on us by government. People are always very welcome to contact us if they have any questions about our work.”

For more information, search ‘Anglesey Says No To Pylons’ on Facebook . To sign the petition, visit AM Rhun Ap Iorwerth’s office in Llangefni.

For more information on the National Grid project, go to www.northwalesconnection.com