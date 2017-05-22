Former Bangor clergyman loses his fight with illness

A well-travelled clergyman who was originally from Bangor has died.

Richard Keith Jones, 77, died in Somerset on May 8, following a long battle with a kidney related illness.

Mr Jones or “RK” as he was referred to by friends, formerly lived at 16 Deiniol Road in Bangor.

He attended Friars Grammar School and became head boy during 1957-1958.

He also captained the cricket team’s first eleven and won a mathematics scholarship that allowed him to study at Jesus College, Oxford.

His brother, Christopher, said: “It was a rear occurence to be give such an honour in those days. The whole school was granted a half day’s holiday so that I, as his brother, was able to bask in his reflected glory for a while!”

Mr Jones eventually followed a career in the Church, as both a clergyman and a head chorister, before retiring as an archdeacon in South Wales.

He then went on to teach mathematics at Maidstone Grammar School for Boys. In Maidstone, he also volunteered for the Samaritans service for a number of years.

Following his retirement from teaching, he went to live in Burnham on Sea, Somerset, to be near his mother, sister Lynne and brother in law Clive.

Both Lynne and Clive had given him wonderful care during his long final illness and previously during his kidney transplant.

In addition to siblings Christopher and Lynne, Mr Jones leaves behind two sons Richard and Stephen and a daughter, Catherine.

His funeral will be at Bangor Cathedral on Tuesday, May 23 at 12pm. This will be followed by an internment at Bangor Cemetery.