A 31-year-old Anglesey man has denied causing the death by dangerous or careless driving of nurse Susan Owen.

Mrs Owen, 50, who lived near Llangefni, had been driving a BMW car on September 23 on the B4547 Nant y Garth Pass at Felinheli, near Bangor, when the tragedy occurred.

Barry Slaymaker, of Maes Meurig, Gwalchmai, alleged to have been driving a VW Transporter van, was bailed on Monday, May 22, by Judge Merfyn Hughes QC at Caernarfon crown court until a trial on November 13