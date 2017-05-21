RGC head coach Jones reveals training plan ahead of historic Wales clash

RGC head coach Mark Jones has revealed how his side have been preparing for their clash with the Welsh national side.

The Gogs ended a memorable debut campaign in the Principality Premiership with a play-off defeat to Merthyr, but attention has now turned to their game with Wales in-front of a sold out Parc Eirias crowd on Friday, June 2.

Jones, said: “We had a couple of plans in place depending on which way the Merthyr result went, so after the defeat we gave the boys four days off from training at Eirias.

“They have had a home weights programme, and will be back in on Thursday. We will get the players back together for some skills and touch rugby then next week we will have two nights of training for core skills and fitness.

“It is a slightly strange situation as normally it would be feet up for the players, but it is a huge opportunity for them to face Wales and a chance to play against top players, so the season has been stretched a bit.

“Looking to after the Wales game, it will be five weeks off before pre-season kicks in.”

In preparation for their summer tests against Samoa and Tonga, coach Robin McBryde will take his squad to North Wales for a training camp culminating with a warm-up match against WRU National Cup winners.

Kick-off has been confirmed as 7pm with S4C broadcasting the match live (gates open 5.30pm).