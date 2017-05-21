Newly promoted Abergele bottom after Bethesda reverse

ABERGELE were unable to make it back-to-back North Wales Division One wins as they fell to a six-wicket home reverse at the hands of Bethesda.

The newly promoted side are now rooted to the foot of the table after suffering their fourth defeat in five outings since moving up in class, and they will be looking to secure a morale boosting win this Saturday when Gele host fourth placed Mold.

Visiting bowler Michael Jennings disposed of David Moulsen and David Williams for a pair of ducks early on in the innings, and Sam Painter made 17 before he was clean bowled by Gareth Edwards.

Home opener Ben Garnett briefly steadied the ship with a knock of 24 until he was skittled by Edwards, while skipper Ed Rooney contributed was caught off a Sean Buchanan delivery after making 16.

Pesda seamer Carwyn Williams turned the game on its head with a ferocious spell, taking the wickets of Richard Marsh-Evans (1), Mike Thompson (0), Gareth Edwards (0) and Wasim Ali (4) to end the day with sensational figures of 4-11 from eight over as the home side were all out for just 87.

The away side made short work of reaching their target thanks in no small part to an unbeaten 37 from all-rounder Williams, while Nick Parry also proved to be a resolute presence at the crease to finish on 24 not out.

Garnett took the only Gele wicket of the afternoon when he disposed of Jez Shea for 10, but it was not enough to prevent a heavy defeat as the visitors comfortably reached their required total after 22 overs.