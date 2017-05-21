Prestatyn Sports secure Challenge Cup with Gaerwen rout

PRESTATYN Sports ended the season in style with a resounding 3-0 success over Gaerwen to claim the Take Stock Van Hire Challenge Cup.

The in-form side, who ended their league campaign in third spot after a disappointing start they were unable to recover from, showed why they are expected to be among the frontrunners for the title next term after a dominant final display.

Sports dominated proceedings from start-to-finish at the home of Penmaenmawr Phoenix, with Ian Dunn rounding off an impressive display with a two-goal salvo to lead his side to glory.

Despite dominating possession for the majority of the contest, they were unable to add more than three goals that their performance deserved.

Attention now turns to their off-the-field issues surrounding next season, with the club still looking to resolve their ground issue with Welsh Alliance officials.

They are facing expulsion from the league due to their temporary home in Gronant being outside of the Denbighshire catchment area despite having a lease to play in the Meadows area of the town, which does not meet league criteria due to a lack of changing facilities and dugouts.

Officials have been searching for a year to find a temporary home to avoid bowing out of the division, and plans for facilities have been approved pending the club raising the necessary funds.