Police arrest 24-year-old man in connection with Bangor indecent exposure incidents

Police have arrested a 24 year-old man in connection with two incidents of indecent exposure in Bangpr in the last 10 days.

A teenage girl walking home from school was confronted by a flasher on Thursday.

The incident took place at about 4pm on a footpath in between St David’s Close and the rear of B&M Bargains in Maes Berea.

It followed another incident on Tuesday May 9. A man was seen by lone female as she walked along the lower end of Belmont Road close to the junction with Holyhead Road.

Police released a facial composite image of the suspect.

Supt Nigel Harrison the Area Commander said: “I would like to thank the public for the significant response we have had to our public appeal for information.

"The investigation by detectives is ongoing and I would like to reassure the public that incidents of this nature are rare”.