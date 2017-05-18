Holyhead residents warned after spate of shed break-ins

HOLYHEAD residents are being reminded by police to remain alert and report any suspicious behaviour after break-ins at a number of sheds.

According to North Wales police allotment sheds in the Plas Road area of Holyhead were targeted sometime between the evening of Saturday, May 13 and the morning of Sunday, May 14, when petrol from jerry cans was stolen.

It follows on from a number of similar incidents earlier in May when sheds and petrol were again taken and which the local police are still investigating.

PC Mathew Jones, at Holyhead Police Station, said: “We are eager to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour or activity in the Plas Road area during this time.

“I’m asking local residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately. It is also worth reminding the community to ensure their property is always locked and secured or kept out of sight.”

“I’m appealing to the local community for any information about this incident to contact North Wales Police control room direct via web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx.”

Alternatively phone 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 ref RC17069062.”

For comprehensive crime prevention advice on how to secure your home visit https://www.north-wales.police.uk/advice-and-support/safer-homes/safer-homes-intro