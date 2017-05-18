E-fit image released in hunt for Caernarfon distraction burglar

POLICE are asking the public for help following a distraction burglary at a Caernarfon flats complex.

A resident at the Tan y Mur flats, on Church Street, was distracted by a burglar between 10am and 11am, on Friday, May 12.

North Wales Police investigating officer DC Manon Roberts at Caernarfon CID said: “The offender distracted the occupant and stole property from the flat.

“I’m hoping there will have been people in the area at the time who saw a man acting suspiciously, equally there may be people who have knowledge of the incident.

“If anyone has any information or witnessed any suspicious behaviour or activity on the morning please contact Police.

"It is worth reminding members of the public to be vigilant at all times and if you see any suspicious behaviour contact police immediately.”

The man is described as white, about 30 years old, slim build with light brown hair with a side parting and about 5’ 6 tall.

“We are all fortunate to live and work in a low crime area but this has come about through hard work with our partners and the local community,” he added.

“We need assistance to help prevent these incidents in the first place, identify who may be responsible and report suspicious activity immediately.”

North Wales Police would like to hear from anyone who has information to contact them via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx.

Alternatively phone Police on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and quote RC1706 7877