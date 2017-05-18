Communities's mayday pull for lifeboats

COMMUNITIES across the country are responding to a “mayday” call from lifeboat crews to join together to help save lives at sea.



Anglesey choir, Côr Meibion y Foel, turned up to rehearsals this week wearing their wellies to show their support of the volunteer crews across the island.



As a choir they are very aware of the charity’s work; fellow choir member John Williams volunteer’s with Beaumaris RNLI as he's one of the team responsible for launching the lifeboat when the pager sounds.



The RNLI are in the middle of their national fundraising campaign - Mayday - as the charity aims to raise £750,000 to help fund vital kit for lifeboat crews across the country throughout the month of May.



There’s still time for communities to support the fundraising campaign with various events still to be held across North Wales.



This Sunday, May 21, families are invited to take part in the Big Mayday Dip at Surf Snowdonia by running into the surf lagoon dressed as their favourite legend.



The event starts from 9:30am and signups are available on the day. For more information or to sign up in advance go to: www.bigmaydaydip.eventbrite.co.uk.



The Rhyl RNLI fundraising team is holding a Duckboat Race at Dyserth Waterfalls on Bank Holiday Monday (29 May). The family fun day, which includes stalls and activities, starts from 12pm and everyone is invited to join in the fun.



Deborah Mahon, RNLI community fundraising manager, said: ‘RNLI volunteer crew members are willing to drop everything to go and save lives at sea when their pagers beep.



“The lifeboat kit that the RNLI give to the crews is absolutely vital when they’re out in all weathers saving lives at sea.



“Last year, RNLI crews launched 8,851 times and saved 431 lives. The Mayday campaign is our own call for help and we’re asking people to do their bit to fund our kit throughout May.”



There’s still time to organise your own event. Look at the RNLI’s website RNLI.org.uk/Mayday

