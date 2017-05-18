Night to celebrate influential poet and Anglesey artist

A SPECIAL evening celebrating the artist Kyffin Williams and the work of poet RS Thomas, will be given at an Anglesey gallery.

Professor M.Wynn Thomas will give the talk at Oriel Ynys Môn, at an annual event organised by the Kyffin Williams Trust, on Friday, May 19.

This year, Professor M. Wynn Thomas will be speaking about R.S.Thomas’s response to paintings, at the event which is also part of the “Museums at Night” campaign.

The talk is entitled “R.S.Thomas’s relations to paintings” and will concentrate on a recent publication, Too Brave To Dream, a published selection of poems by R.S. Thomas which respond directly to paintings by modern artists.

R.S.Thomas, (1913-2000) is recognised as one of the leading poets of modern Wales. He worked as a member of th clergy, but is best known as a poet. He is described as being a “prominent voice in British poetry of the second half of the twentieth century”.

The talk will be given by Professor M.Wynn Thomas of Swansea University who has written extensively on R.S.Thomas and writing in 20th century Wales.

David Meredith, chairman of the Kyffin Williams Trust, said: “We are delighted that Professor Wynn Thomas will be giving this talk at Oriel Môn – he is a renowned speaker and his interpretations about R.S.Thomas’s relationship with paintings will be of great interest to anyone interested in art or literature.“

The talk will start at 7pm and tickets cost £6. All proceeds will go towards the Kyffin Williams Trust which is planning activities to celebrate the centenary of Sir Kyffin’s birth in 2018.

The talk will be in Welsh with simultaneous translation to English provided. Tickets are available in advance by ringing Oriel Môn on (01248) 724444. They will also be available on the night.

The Blas Mwy café will be open for bookings from 5.30pm. Ring 01248 751516 to book with café.

Oriel Ynys Môn, Rhosmeirch, Llangefni, Ynys Môn, LL77 7TQ

01248 724444 oriel@ynysmon.gov.uk www.kyffinwilliams.info