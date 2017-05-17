INTERVIEW: KT Tunstall "promises new sounds" ahead of Llandudno gig

KT Tunstall is promising new sounds, new “toys” and plenty of audience participation when she performs at Llandudno later this month.

The Scottish singer-songwriter’s gig at Venue Cymru follows the release of her latest album, KIN, which includes the new single, It Took Me So Long To Get Here, But Here I Am.

The Brit and Ivor Novello Award winner, who also received the ‘inspirational artist’ gong at the Women In Music Awards at the end of last year, told the Pioneer’s Stephanie Price: “I’ve never performed in Llandudno but I was always in North Wales as a child – we would go every summer and I always loved it.”

She added: “This tour is at the venues I haven’t had a chance to go to yet.

“I find it a lot easier coming out solo – touring on my own.

“It means I can just focus on what I’m doing and not looking after anyone else.”

Tunstall promises the show at Venue Cymru will be “quite different with lots of different sounds”.

“I’ve got a bunch of new toys too – my guitar, keyboard and electronic drum machine, the HandSonic drum, which senses my hands moving around it, so I don’t have to touch it,” she says.

“I will be giving audiences a chance to suggest acoustic covers – any song of their choice, which I will then play at the gig – called the ‘KT Cover Challenge’.

“People can get in touch online and put forward their suggestions. I won’t be allowed to practise them beforehand!”

Reflecting on her latest work, Tunstall says: “My new album is about coming out of pain – being in that place and finding your way out of it. It’s a real aknowledgment of what we have to go through to be who we are. Hopefully, every record is something new.

“This album to me kind of feels like a follow-up to my first album.”

KT Tunstall will be at Venue Cymru on Sunday, May 28. For more information or to book tickets, go online at www.venuecymru.co.uk or call the box office on 01492 872000.