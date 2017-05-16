Menai Bridge move 12 clear after Gresford success

MENAI Bridge opened up a 12-point lead at the Premier Division summit with a convincing six-wicket success at Gresford.

Despite being without skipper Dion Holden the title hopefuls maintained their 100 per cent record in fine style, and they will look to make it five wins in succession when they host Hawarden Park this Saturday.

The visitors began their time in the field confidently when Gethin Long took a quick trio of wickets in the form of Matthew Cree (3), Jack Bunkell (0) and skipper Chris Ellwood (13), before Zach Ringrose ousted the dangerous Matty Thompson after he made just eight.

Daniel Williams steadied the ship with a knock of 31 before he was skittled by Arwel Thomas, who also disposed of George Morris (0) and Sean Richards to end the day on 3-26 from 12 overs.

The prized wicket of top scorer Gareth Bell went to Ringrose for 35, and Long heped himself to two lower order wickets as he recorded figures of 5-45.

After being set a target of 140, the hosts were made to work hard when Ellwood removed both Danny Creek and fellow opener Jack Gower for five and four, and Thomas made a solid start until he was trapped lbw for 20.

The innings of Matt Bixby put the unbeaten side back in control, and he made a stubborn 49 from 83 deliveries before he was caught superbly by George Morris after edging a Daniel Williams ball.

He was aided at the crease by stand-in captain Gethin Roberts, who made 23 from 73 balls, with Sion Riley finishing unbeaten on 19 as the away side reached their required total for the loss of four wickets after 40 overs at the crease.