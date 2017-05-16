Bangor send out title warning with impressive Denbigh win

BANGOR sent out a message to their Premier Division title rivals with a six-wicket victory over previously unbeaten Denbigh.

The in-form side now sit in second spot after their third win in four contests, and Rob Marshall’s side will look to close the 12-point at the summit when they travel to Connah’s Quay on Saturday.

The visitors began well at the crease, with opener Gerallt Lyall making a patient 26 from 64 deliveries before he was stumped off a Nadeem Rehman ball.

All-rounder Harrison Jones was skittled by Francois Mostert after making 21, and the same bowler was on hand to despatch Joe Clayton (10), Andy Thomas (0) and skipper Stuart Griffiths (0) on his way to superb figures of 5-40 from 10 blistering overs.

Overseas star Jackson Braddock-Pajo provided some resistance for the away side, with the New Zealander clean bowled by Gareth Edwards on 53.

Andy Williams also got in on the act by taking out the pair of Joe Lewis (17) and Andy Clarke (7) as Griffiths’ men were all out for 152 from 46 overs.

Bangor’s run chase got off to a disastrous start when the opening pair of Sion Evans and David Winter made just one apiece until they were dismissed by Alec Lewis and a Braddock-Pajo run out respectively.

The momentum then shifted to the hosts thanks to the partnership of Rehman and Mostert, who produced a series of sensational shots to guarantee their side victory.

Rehman was two short of his half century when he played a Jones delivery into the hands of Joe Lewis, but Mostert proved to be a more formidable presence and ended the day unbeaten on 59.

They were aided by a 31 from Marshall, who eventually fell to a Jack Griffiths ball, but the damage had already been done ensuring the home side reached their total for the loss of four wickets after 41 overs.