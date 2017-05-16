Have you see this man? Police release image following indecent exposure in Bangor

POLICE have released a facial composite image of the man who indecently exposed himself to a woman in Bangor last Tuesday.

According to North Wales Police the incident is still under investigation and patrols are continuing in the area around Belmont Road.

The man was seen by a lone female as she walked along the lower end of Belmont Road, close to the junction with Holyhead Road, at around 11.15am, on Tuesday May 9.

The man is described as being white with a pale complexion. He was 5’10” tall, of medium build with short curly black hair. He was said to be in his mid-20s, with a round face and dark features.

At the time he was wearing jeans and a black T-shirt which may have had white detail on it.

Inspector Owain Llewellyn said: “The incident is still under investigation and patrols continue in the Belmont Road area, to reassure local people, to seek further witnesses and of course identify and arrest the offender,” he added.

“We are asking any members of the community who either witnessed the incident or who were in the area at the relevant time and may have seen a person fitting the description to contact Bangor Police Station.”

Anyone who may have information relating to this incident is asked to call Bangor Police Station on 101 quoting reference V066289.

Alternatively contact the webchat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.