North Wales health staff rate their bosses

STAFF in the largest health board in Wales have a higher opinion of their bosses nowadays than they did three years ago.



But a survey has shown that when it comes to managers listening to employees, involving staff in important decisions, encouraging them to suggest ways of improving the service and managing change staff in the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board have far less confidence.



Last year NHS Wales repeated a staff survey held in 2013 and in some respects the latest responses were encouraging for the North Wales Board, even though they lag behind the rest of Wales on many issues.



In the latest study 88% of the 3,252 who responded said they felt their role made a difference to patients, compared with 84% in 2013, 91% were trusted to their job (89% in 2013), 82% were encouraged to report errors or incidents (77%) and 88% were happy to go the extra mile at work when required (85%).



The least positive responses were that only 23% felt that senior managers would act on the results of the survey (16% in 2013 and 30% across NHS Wales), 30% felt that senior managers took time to listen to employees’ views (21% in 2013, 36% NHS Wales), and 24% said change was well-manager (17% in 2013, 30% across Wales).



While 12% say they have experienced physical violence at work from patients, service users, their relatives or members of the public, only 58% of them felt that the organisation took effective action when it happened.



Harassment , bullying or abuse at work from patients, relatives or members of the public has been experienced by 17% of staff, while the same percentage claims to have suffered the same treatment from their manager, team leader or colleague.



The number of employees injured or unwell as a result of work-related stress fell from 33% to 30%, still 2% higher than the all-Wales average, while 32% claimed to have felt pressure from their manager to come into work (down from 37%. but the NHA Wales figure was 30%).



There was a significant drop in the number who had come into work despite not feeling well enough – from 70% to 59%, but still just above the all-Wales average.