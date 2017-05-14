Man dies after falling while walking in Snowdonia

A MAN has died after falling while walking on Tryfan mountain in Snowdonia on Sunday.

Police were alerted at 12.10pm to reports that a man had fallen in the North Gully.

The Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Team and the Coastguard Search and Rescue helicopter were contacted and attended.

PC Gethin Jones, North Wales Police said: “The man, who is not local to the area, was located and airlifted to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor but sadly he was pronounced dead.

“His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

North Wales Police are not yet in a position to release the man’s details.