Colwyn Bay woman killed in Abersoch tractor tragedy 'lived life to the full'

The family of Chloe Lou Farrell have paid tribute to a young woman who 'lived life to the full'.

The 22-year-old from Colwyn Bay was killed in a tractor accident at Abersoch on Friday night.

The tribute said: "She was daughter to Karen, sister to Brad, Laura and Dan and Stepdaughter to David.

"Chloe attended Howells School in Denbigh then Rydal Penrhos School in Colwyn Bay. She played hockey and netball and later studied sports at Llandrillo College.

"Chloe worked in the family business Crime Prevention Services and was a huge asset to the company. She was fun, outgoing and had a great sense of humour. She lived life to the full and loved spending time with her many friends.

"She was passionate about Abersoch having holidayed at Tal Y Fan and later The Warren since she was two years old. Chloe loved being out on the boat and jet-ski in all weathers and had spent long summers working in the village. She loved to travel and ski having recently holidayed in Austria and Banff.

"Chloe met her boyfriend Andy Huddleston in Abersoch, they shared a strong bond as both of them had tragically lost their fathers ten years ago.

"Everyone is absolutely devastated by this tragic accident. Chloe will be greatly missed by everyone who was fortunate to meet her and who held her in great affection."

North Wales Police were called at 19.20pm on Friday night to a report that a tractor had overturned at ‘The Warren’ holiday park in Abersoch.

Police enquiries are underway and officers are appealing to anybody who may have witnessed the incident to contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit on 101, quoting reference number V068162.