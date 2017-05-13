Woman in her 20s dies in tractor incident at Abersoch holiday park

A woman has died following an incident involving a tractor on a holiday park in Gwynedd.

North Wales Police were called at 19.20pm on Friday night to a report that a tractor had overturned at ‘The Warren’ holiday park in Abersoch.

The Ambulance Service were called to the scene however sadly the woman, aged in her 20’s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police enquiries are underway and officers are appealing to anybody who may have witnessed the incident to contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit on 101, quoting reference number V068162.