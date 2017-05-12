Police appeal for witnesses after indecent exposure in Bangor

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man indecently exposed himself in Bangor.

The incident happened at around 11.15am on Tuesday May 9.

The man was seen by lone female as she walked along the lower end of Belmont Road close to the junction with Holyhead Road.

The man is described as being white with a pale complexion. He was 5’10” tall, of medium build with short curly black hair. He was said to be in his mid-20s, with a round face and dark features.

At the time he was wearing jeans and a black T-shirt which may have had white detail on it.

Insp Owain Llewellyn said: “We are asking any members of the community who either witnessed the incident or who were in the area at the relevant time and may have seen a person fitting the description to contact Bangor Police Station.”

Insp Llewellyn added: “We have increased patrols in the area to reassure the public, whilst investigations continue.”

Anyone who may have information relating to this incident is asked to call Bangor Police Station on 101, quoting reference V066289.

Alternatively contact the webchat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.