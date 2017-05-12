Fundraisers in memory of Anglesey footballer 'Romeo' who died outside nightclub

Two fundraising football events are set to be held in memory of a footballer who died outside a Bangor nightclub.

Eskinumo Ayabowei, 27, known as Henry Esin and Romeo to his close friends and family, was found unconscious outside Peep in the early hours of April 1 and died the next day.

Now, following huge support from his home community of Llangefni, more than £10,000 has been raised and will be donated to his partner and his two young daughters.

Mr Ayabowei’s former clubs, Llangefni, Llanfairpwll and Trearddur Bay have donated a proportion of their gate receipts to his fund.

On Saturday, May 27, a memorial match has been arranged by his former team-mates, to be played at Bangor City’s Nantporth Stadium, where Bangor University Football Club will play against an Old Boys Classic XI, kicking off at 2pm.

A five a side tournament is also being planned by one of his former clubs, Gaerwen FC, on May 28, with the hope that it could turn into an annual event.

The tournament will feature squads of seven players and there will also be children’s entertainment, a bar and live music.

Mr Ayabowei’s family released a tribute to the avid Arsenal fan following his death.

It read: “He always put his family first, sometimes to the detriment of his own interests.

“As can be seen by the many tributes afforded to Henry, he was loved and respected by all who knew him.”

Anyone who wishes to enter a team into Gaerwen FC’s tournament, should contact their chairman, Mathew Thomas, on 07452 831411.