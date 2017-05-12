Family of Caernarfon dad Johnathan Edwards thank community for support

THE mother and sister of Johnathan Edwards have spoken of their gratitude as an online fundraising effort towards his funeral costs has to date raised £1,062 of its £1,100 target.

The body of Johnathan Peter Edwards, 21, who went missing from his Caernarfon home on March 19, was found after an extensive search, on the banks of the mainland side of the Menai Strait, near Bangor, on April 25.

The funeral service of the married dad-of-one, originally from Llangefni, was to be held on Friday.

A Facebook Crowdfunding/JustGiving page has been set up to help his family with the funeral costs and tributes have poured in for the popular young man.

Johnathan pictured with his sister Amy Gwenllian Edwards at a family occasion

It states: “We are raising £1,100 in memory of Johnathan Edwards to help his family during this sad time.”

Speaking on the fundraising page his mum Sandra Williams said: “I am Johnathan's mother.. and I would like to thank you all for supporting us. My deepest and most sincere appreciation. We are very grateful. Thank you.”

His sister, Amy Gwenllian Edwards, said: “Thank you all for your support in raising towards my beautiful brother, He is our world this means a lot to us all xxxx.”

Johnathan was known in the area for working at McColl’s store in Bontnewydd and at McDonald’s, Caernarfon.

Friend Cathy Sands, said: “Jono was a wonderful, beautiful young man that I had the privilege to know well since he was a child.

”He worked so hard to support his young family. He leaves a 19 year old widow and young daughter - as well as his mother and siblings.

“The funeral costs alone are estimated to be about £2,000. just for the very basic option.

”Thank you all so much for the support so far - but please share this page in the hope that your friends could give anything at all.

”This is a devastating time for all who Knew Jono.

”Money worries just exacerbate the whole tragic situation. Thank you. Cathy xx

Carl Evans (Coleg Menai, Llangefni) said: “Johnathan was the most funniest strongest person that I know and he will be sadly missed by all of his old college friends.”

Friend “Chelsea,” speaking on the page she set up, said: “I have set this go fund me for a very respectable kind loving family man who was sadly taken to soon.”

The Facebook Justgiving Crowdfunding page can be found by visiting www.justgiving.comcrowdfunding and search for Inmemoryofjonno

A fundraising prize bingo is also to be held in his hometown at 2pm, on Saturday, May 13.

Organisers of the monthly prize bingo at Llangefni’s Canolfan Ebenezer, will donate the proceeds to his family.