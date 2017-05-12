Labour politicians encourage people to register to vote at pop-up advice stall

LABOUR politicians are doing their bit to encourage people in the area to register to vote.

Ynys Mon and Arfon Labour Party members are joining together to run a pop-up voter advice stall by the clock, on Bangor High Street, on Saturday, May 13.

Albert Owen, Labour candidate for Ynys Mon and Mary Griffiths for Arfon will, be on hand for a short time, from 12 noon.

Ynys Mon and Arfon Labour party activists will be there from 10am until 4pm, talking to voters and answering questions all day

“Women, younger voters, people who live in rental accommodation and students are all groups who are less likely to be registered and less likely to vote,” said Jess Madge, chair of Ynys Mon Labour Party

“We hear that large numbers of people have been registering and we want to keep the momentum going.”

The deadline to register to vote is just over a week away on Monday, May 22.