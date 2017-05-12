Preview screening of epic King Arthur film coup for Bangor's Pontio

A SPECIAL preview screening of the highly anticipated epic film King Arthur: Legend of the Sword is being held in Bangor on Sunday.

The special showing is a coup for the Pontio Cinema coming ahead of the film’s offical general UK release from Warner Bros on May 19.

Snowdonia and particularly the Ogwen features heavily in Guy Ritchie’s dynamic re-imagining of the Arthur legend, which stars Charlie Hunnam, Jude Law, Astrid Bergès-Frisbey, Djimon Hounsou, Aidan Gillen and Eric Bana.

This new versionof the King Arthur tale, is an iconoclastic take on the Excalibur myth, tracing Arthur’s journey from the streets to the throne.

When the child Arthur’s father is murdered, Arthur’s uncle, Vortigern (Jude Law), seizes the crown. Robbed of his birthright and with no idea who he truly is, Arthur comes up the hard way in the back alleys of the city.

But once he pulls the sword from the stone, his life is turned upside down and he is forced to acknowledge his true legacy.

The film comes after a Bangor University Emeritis Professor Peter Field caused a storm of media interest in all things King Arthur, last year, after giving a room-packed lecture on research into the legendary location of Camelot.

Hannah Raybould, director of BAFTA Cymru, said: “The opportunity to offer an advance screening of this highly anticipated feature and to celebrate the use of epic Welsh locations is key to BAFTA Cymru’s role in celebrating the breadth of talented crew and services working on film projects in Wales. It will be a fantastic evening for local industry, our members and the public.”

Cabinet secretary for the economy and infrastructure, Ken Skates, said: “I’m delighted that BAFTA Cymru and Pontio have secured this special preview screening in the area where the film was shot - which is a showcase to Wales’ epic scenery and to our potential as a film location.”

Pontio’s Arts and Marketing maager said: “It is qute a coup for Pontio to host this special preview screening. There are still seats, but they are very much in short supply.”